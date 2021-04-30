Mask rule violation at Hyderabad airport to attract ₹1,000 penalty

HYDERABAD

30 April 2021 23:09 IST

Telangana State DGP M. Mahender Reddy has authorised officials of Hyderabad International Airport to enforce government orders for compliance with mask rule on the airport premises at all times. Accordingly, 20 officials of the airport have been appointed as Special Police Officers (SPOs) to safeguard and help in the enforcement of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The government also issued the orders of imposing a penalty of ₹1,000 for not abiding by the protocols. These special officers’ authority will only be limited to imposing penalty on passengers, visitors and staff not following the COVID safety guidelines on the airport premises.

Officials of the airport and Cyberabad police station imparted training to the SPOs on using the software and procedure for generating e-challan. The appointment order of SPOs will come into force from May 1 and stay in effect till July 31, a press release said.

