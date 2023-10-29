Marut Drones eyes expansion, opens new office, to ramp up hiring 

October 29, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drone maker, Marut Drones, has opened a 9,000 sq ft corporate office in the city as it looks to raise headcount, spread wings to more States and expand the dealer network.

Designed to serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration, the new facility is equipped with amenities to support production, technology as well as research and development, the company said on October 27.

The bootstrapped startup said it is in the process of raising $4 million towards expansion of business and operations. The funds will be utilised on shaping agri-tech innovations, enhancing drone lineup, extending the channel network and expanding to new markets across India. The company said it has set its sights on establishing a network of over 100 dealers across 10 States, from the existing 7 States, and plans to raise the headcount from 80 to 200 employees by March, including 50 in senior positions.

“India’s drone sector is ripe with opportunities for investments, especially given the government’s continued efforts to encourage the proliferation of Make in India drones,” CEO and founder Prem Kumar Vislawath said.

Marut Drones, which has dual certification and RPTO approvals from DGCA to facilitate training and capacity building for drone pilots in rural regions, is pursuing a vision to create 5 lakh drone entrepreneurs by 2030 by skilling and training.