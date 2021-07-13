Martyr’s wife visits agri university

HYDERABAD

13 July 2021 20:24 IST

Officials explain TS farm sector scenario to the recently-appointed Deputy Collector

As part of her training, Deputy Collector B. Santoshi, wife of Col. Santosh Babu, who attained martyrdom in a clash with the Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in Ladakh last June, visited the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Tuesday for an understanding of the agriculture sector in the State.

After being appointed Deputy Collector by the State government, she joined duty as a trainee in November last year. On Tuesday, she interacted with Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao and other university officers for first-hand information on the agriculture scenario in the State as well as activities of the university.

The V-C explained about the strides made by Telangana such as achieving high yield and production of paddy and other crops. He also talked about large-scale increase in irrigation potential with the help of projects taken up by the government and the need to encourage other crops which have demand in market along with value addition as paddy production has reached surplus stage already.

On the activities of the university, she was explained that PJTSAU had broken into the list of top 10 agricultural universities in the country and was now focusing on the use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and others in agriculture.

Later, Ms. Santoshi visited several establishments of PJTSAU and interacted with teachers and students. Registrar S. Sudheer Kumar also participated.