Martyr’s statue planned at Lakkaram

Doddi Komaraiah was hero of Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle of 1946

Plans are afoot to install the statue of Doddi Komaraiah, hero of the Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle of 1946, on the Lakkaram Tank Bund in the town soon.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar garlanded the portrait of Doddi Komaraiah at the Tank Bund here on Sunday, symbolically laying the foundation stone for the installation of the statue of the first martyr of the Telangana Peasants' Armed Struggle. On the occasion, the participants recalled the valour of Doddi Komaraiah, who laid down his life fighting the tyrannical feudal forces under the then Nizam's regime.

They said the martyrdom of the valiant leader of Kadavendi village, now in present Jangaon district, inspired the historic Telangana Armed Struggle by the oppressed peasants and other toiling masses in 1946. This eventually led to the liberation of Telangana (Hyderabad State) from the clutches of the autocratic rule of the Nizam's regime on September 17 in 1948, they added.