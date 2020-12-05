Hyderabad

Martyrs remembered on Navy Day

The 49th Navy Day was observed in a poignant ceremony with naval officers paying their homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial in Parade Grounds on Friday. Commodore (Retd) A.V.S. Madhava Rao laid a wreath on behalf of the naval veterans. Station Commander (Navy) Rear Admiral V Raja Sekhar, VSM, then laid a wreath.

Traditional ceremonial guard was not paraded this year taking cognisance of prevalent COVID-19 protocols. It was on this day in 1971 that an anti-ship missile was fired on Karachi harbour during Indo-Pakistan war on the night of December 4-5 and inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani land assets.

Outreach to the community in the form of assistance to orphanages, blood donation would be part of the Navy Week activities, a press release said.

