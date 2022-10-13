Marooned in misery: rain brings Hyderabad to its knees, grim forecast for 3 days

A group of local residents, along with police personnel, try to pull out a goods vehicle stuck on the submerged Kompally-Dulapally road in Hyderabad on Thursday morning with several other vehicles stranded on the other side. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unremitting downpour for the major part of Wednesday evening left the city gasping, with roads and streets under water and motorists bewildered and stranded on road for hours. The after-effects on Thursday were no less taxing, with several areas grappling with inundation.

The worst affected area was Kukatpally circle of GHMC, with Balanagar receiving the highest rainfall of over 10 cm, followed by Alwal at 9.6 cm. Drains overflowed everywhere, turning roads into streams.

For dozens of vehicles on the Suchitra-Kompally road of NH-44, the downpour and its aftermath were nothing short of a hellish experience on Wednesday night. It was bumper-to-bumper traffic on the road with little relief from the heavy downpour.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Begumpet-Paradise-Secunderabad stretch, traffic jam was witnessed for more than a kilometre, as overflowing flood water prevented free flow of traffic. The airport flyover was the only available road as the road adjacent to it leading to the airport disappeared under the flood water.

A dug-up road in Srinivasa Nagar Colony of Temple Alwal turned into a mini pond following the overnight rain. | Photo Credit: Marri Ramu

Waterlogging on the Bowenpally-Suchitra junction road near Old Bowenpally left vehicle users helpless. Those going from Suchitra Junction to Old Alwal main road via Loyola Academy College were stuck as rain water overflowed and inundated both sides of the road. Vehicles got stuck with nowhere to go till the early hours of Thursday.

Cab drivers in their hurry to drive on the wrong side of the road only compounded the agony of vehicle users in the area.

Same was the case on the HT Road to Old Alwal road, as the authorities closed the entire 5-km stretch immediately after the heavy rain. Attempts by some motorists to enter the lanes and bylanes only ended in further agony as they were greeted by dead ends.

On a 2-km stretch from Select Theatre to Suchitra junction, traffic flow went haywire with massive waterlogging at three places. Officegoers, students going to schools and colleges, and other commuters got stuck on Thursday morning. Waterlogging was reported near Indira Gandhi Statue, Mangapuram Colony Y junction and near Suchitra junction.

With roads being dug up randomly, and alternative stretches inundated, Wednesday’s rain played havoc with commuters in Temple Alwal area.

Rainwater entered homes in several areas, giving sleepless night to the residents, who kept a vigil till wee hours. Deepak, a push-cart vendor, living in a single-room rented portion in Srinivasa Nagar Colony of Temple Alwal, had to pack his belongings and shift to a safer place at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Locals lend a helping hand to a motorcycle user whose vehicle was being swept away by the swirling waters on the Kompally-Dulapally stretch. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

In Borabanda, one person had a narrow escape when he was rescued by a passerby from being washed away along with his bike in the deluge. Several other vehicles, including motorbikes, four wheelers and autorickshaws, were seen being washed away.

Several other stretches in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Erragadda, and other localities went under water, giving commuters a hard time.

A large number of localities registered rainfall ranging between 4 cm and 9 cm.

The weatherman has predicted widespread light to moderate showers and occasional intense spells for the next three days.