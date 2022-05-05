Market access initiative to pave way for T-AIM programme startups

A couple of startups were identified by enterprises for deeper engagement and selection of a few more was on the cards following a market access initiative for nearly 30 startups of the Revv Up Acceleration programme of Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) recently.

Nearly 30 AI startups participated in the virtual event that brought together enterprises and startups on the same platform, T-AIM’s partner Nasscom said in a release on Thursday.

Through a series of one-to-one meetings spread across three days, the initiative witnessed startups pitching their AI-led solutions to enterprises. For the initiative, T-AIM has collaborated with Nasscom to invite several enterprises.

“Market access is mutually beneficial... corporates can maintain a comparative advantage by accessing latest technological innovations whereas startups can benefit from customer access and feedback, potential mentoring and access to resources to help them grow,” said Praveen Mokkapati, Lead for T-AIM. Through market access, the Revv Up programme aims to build scalable businesses by enabling enterprise-startup collaborations in the areas of AI and deep technologies.

Enterprises, participating in the market access initiative, may choose to provide a proof-of-concept opportunity to select startups. The event’s conclusion saw two startups being identified by enterprises for deeper engagement, Nasscom said, without mentioning names of the startups. A few more startups are also likely to be selected further, it said.