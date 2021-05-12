Marginal fall in new infections

4,723 test positive for COVID-19 in the State; 31 more succumb to the virus

There was a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana with 4,723 cases detected on Wednesday as against 4,801 the previous day.

However, it has to be noted that the number of tests conducted were 69,525 as against 75,289 the previous day. Results of 2,763 persons were awaited, informed Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao in the official bulletin.

Number of active positive cases is now 59,133 with 5,695 persons having recovered in the last 24 hours. Total number of recovered patients is about 4.50 lakh whereas the number of infected in the last one year has been 5.12 lakh.

The official death count is 2,834 with 31 more fatalities being logged.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao said the fatality rate across Telangana has risen from 0.54% to 0.55% with national average being 1.1%. Recovery rate has risen to 87.89% more than the national average of 83%. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region continues to lead in the number of positive cases with 745 followed by Rangareddy at 312, Malkajgiri-Medchal at 305 and Sangareddy 114.

Other districts with more than 200 cases were Karimnagar (215) and Khammam (205).

Over 150 cases were reported from Nagarkurnool (194), Warangal Urban (194), Nalgonda (181), Siddipet, Mancherial (161 each), Mahaboobnagar (156) and Vikarabad (153).

Relatively fewer cases came from the districts of Nirmal (27), Naryanapet (42), Adilabad (44) and Kamareddy (49).

Dr Srinivasa Rao appealed to citizens to reach out to the nearest healthcare facility when symptoms surface as early treatment prevents complications.