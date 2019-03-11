Marching for rights, dignity

Demanding implementation of NALSA vs Union of India judgment, a landmark decision of the Supreme Court declaring transgender people as ‘third gender’,the seventh Hyderabad Queer Swabhimana Yatra (HQSY) was conducted in the city on Sunday.

Organisers of the yatra said HQSY was not just a pride march, but a forum for collective deliberation on how gender and sexually diverse people can dismantle systemic and systematic structures that push the community members to the margins.

Nearly 200 people took part in HQSY, demanding that the Telangana government conduct public hearings in all districts to ascertain problems and demands of transgender persons, and accordingly frame a transgender policy on the lines of the NALSA judgment. The demands include equal rights to same sex partners in terms of marriage, property, inheritance, introduction of anti-discriminatory act or anti-atrocities act that fully covers range of physical, sexual and verbal assaults faced by LGBTQIA+ community.