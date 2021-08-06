March 2022 deadline for urban forest parks

Special Chief Secretary A.Shanti Kumari has directed Forest officials to complete development of all urban forest parks in the State by March next year.

Addressing district level forest officials through video conference on Friday, Ms.Shanti Kumari advised the officers to take support from corporate companies in development of parks and plantation works, under their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

In urban areas, only part of the forest blocks should be converted as urban parks, and the remaining should be protected as conservation zones.

A total of 109 urban forest parks are being developed statewide, of which 59 fall under the purview of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. A total of 53 parks have already been completed, while 52 more are under various stages of progress. Works pertaining to four more is yet to begin.

PCCF R.Sobha and other forest officials participated in the conference.