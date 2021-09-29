Mapmygenome donates 1 lakh COVID testing tests to TS

HYDERABAD

29 September 2021 19:13 IST

Kits include new DNA/RNA shield, collection devices to make sample-handling safer

Mapmygenome India has handed over 1 lakh COVID test kits to the Telangana government on Wednesday, as part of their initiative with Zymo Research to donate one million such kits across the country. These kits include the new DNA/RNA shield - DirectDetect™ reagent and collection devices to make sample handling safer and also reduce the testing time.

The testing kit contains DNA/RNA Shield - DirectDetect reagent with swab collection devices. The reagent safeguards viral RNA from degradation for safe, ambient temperature collection and transportation of samples without the need for nucleic acid extraction. Removing the nucleic acid extraction step reduces the time to get PCR test results.

“DNA/RNA Shield - DirectDetect™ enables countries seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases to perform testing without extraction, therefore removing the barrier of limited extraction resources. It’s our way of providing humanitarian support to people in need,” said Zymo Research VP Dr. Marc Van Eden.

“We teamed up with Mapmygenome because of their ability to rapidly deploy and facilitate RT-PCR testing,” he added. Zymo Research is a privately owned company serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994.

Mapmygenome CEO Anu Acharya said, “We have always been at the forefront of the fight against COVID, in terms of testing and prevention. We are thrilled to be part of this next step in the fight against COVID". Mapmygenome® founded in 2013 offers personalized health solutions based on genetic tests that help people get to understand their genetic selves. By combining genetic health profiles, health history, and genetic counselling,

It was among the first private diagnostic labs to receive approval from Government for COVID-19 testing and the lab analyses samples for SARS-CoV-2 from walk-in customers, healthcare partners, home collections, and corporate clients with a testing lab approved in the Hyderabad International Airport too since November last year, a press release said.