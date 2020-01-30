Maoists using complex communication system, police tell High Court

One of the five basic documents of the outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI)-Maoist, ‘Strategy and Tactics of the Indian Revolution’, mentioned Revolutionary Writers Association (RWA) as one of Maoists’ open or semi-open Revolutionary Mass Organisations, the Telangana police said.

Frontal organisation

In a counter affidavit filed by police in Telangana High Court in the habeas corpus petition of Osmania University associate professor Chinthakindi Kaseem, it was stated that the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) was a frontal organisation floated by the CPI-Maoist. It also formed a Tactical United Front (TUF), an umbrella organisation of different revolutionary mass organisations. One of them, Telangana Praja Front plays an important role, the affidavit said.

Noting that Maoists and their associates were utilising technology for communication among themselves, the police stated Forensic Science Laboratories were finding it difficult to retrieve and analyse the data from the electronic evidence seized from Maoists. “....Important information is always encrypted in the most complex way using Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) encryption which is not decrypted by any agency so far,” they said in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the Forensic Labs were returning the digital devices unanalysed due to lack of expertise to crack the PGP encrypted digital documents. While trying to gather bits and pieces of evidence to connect the suspects with the crime, sometimes the investigators stumble upon some tip-off through a network of informants. In Kaseem’s case, the Investigating Officer chanced upon evidence that corroborated already gathered information and hence search warrant was obtained to check his house, the affidavit said.

Referring to a query raised by the HC, the police stated that 118 articles including books, pamphlets, letters and literature were seized from the professor’s house. Among this seized material, the following were found to be objectionable by the police — A book titled Ramnagar Kutra Case-Oka Vidhwamsa Rachana, CPI-ML People’s War group of Naxalites book containing their ideologies, Register of the Telangana Student Front (which according to police is a frontal organisation of Maoists).

Replying to the query as to what evidence police had got to prove the allegation that the professor collected money from businessmen and contractors and paid to the Maoist party, the police cited statements made by some witnesses. Copies of the witnesses, former cadres of Maoists, accusing the professor of collecting money and giving to Maoists were presented along with the affidavit.

The police said in the affidavit that the evidence on record suggested that the professor and his wife were running a journal Nadusthunna Telangana from his official quarter with the money provided by Pulluri Prasad Rao who is CPI-Maoist Central Committee Member. The letters written by the professor who had an alias name of Karthik and SN, have details of funds provided by the party and money collected by them on the party’s behalf establish his complicity in the activities of Maoists, the affidavit said.