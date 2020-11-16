Maoists to observe PLGA 20th anniversary for one year

‘Fight SAMADHAN strategy through self-defensive war,’ outlawed Communist Party of India-Maoist’s Central Military Commission tells cadre

The outlawed Communist Party of India-Maoist’s Central Military Commission (CMC) appealed to all its cadre to celebrate 20th anniversary of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) for one year from this December.

Stating that PLGA had been the CPI-Maoist’s ‘wonderful weapon’ in achieving ‘considerable success’ in the ‘Protracted People’s War’ in several States at different levels, the CMC exhorted all the party cadre to undertake a campaign to consolidate it for the next one year.

“Celebrate PLGA’s 20th anniversary with revolutionary enthusiasm in a grand way and fight back government’s ‘SAMADHAN’ strategy through self-defensive war,” the CMC said. To run this political, military and organisational campaign efficiently, “we must make a wide propaganda of PLGA success in past two decades among people, party activists and PLGA forces,” the CMC told the party cadre. CMC, the Maoist party’s wing executing military operations, said the party committees, commands and PLGA units of all levels must study the compilations it is going to release soon.

These are based on application of rules of Maoist People’s War - Our Experiences, it said. Study camps, classes and discussions must be held on these compilations. This would help the cadre learn tactics of guerrilla war and create ideological clarity. In the process, PLGA should be strengthened to undertake guerrilla war independently, the CMC said.

Strategies

Discussing the strategies of countering operation ‘SAMADHAN’, it said only by mobilising the vast masses, intensifying class struggle and enhancing mass bases only the PLGA can be strengthened. Since enhancing mass base in the primary act in class struggle, people should be organised in legal, anti-legal platforms, open-secret forms of struggle.

Stating that party’s revolutionary movement in the past two decades witnessed setbacks-leaps, ups-downs and twists-turns, it said the first 11 years were positive while the remaining period was not so favourable. Lives of members of the Central Committee to those of local cells were lost in the government’s offensive.

“The main reason is the weakness in following rules of guerrilla war and secret methods of functioning,” the CMC noted.

Class struggle

Shortcomings in changing programme of class struggle and adopting proper tactics too affected the party, it said.

“Therefore, we have to prevent losses, protect our forces and enhance our struggle capacity,” it told the party cadre. The CMC made it clear that “they can attack the enemy as part of self-defense tactics, only if they can protect their forces.”