Maoists target construction machinery in Bhadrachalam Agency

Naxals torch six vehicles at a bridge construction site

Naxals torch six vehicles at a bridge construction site

Two tractors allegedly taken away by suspected Maoist militia members after torching six vehicles at a bridge construction site in the remote Chintaguppa village in Dummugudem mandal late on Tuesday afternoon, remained untraced.

The incident sparked tension in the interior village located close to the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh.

Sources said that a group of Maoist militia members set ablaze four tractors, one excavator and a concrete mixing vehicle at the construction site in a bid to halt the ongoing works on a small bridge near Chintaguppa.

The rebels retreated into the dense forests towards Chhattisgarh side after the incident. The militia members reportedly took away two tractors along with diesel cans into the forest route.

The Dummugudem police registered a case and are investigating.