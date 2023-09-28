Maoists, police exchange fire in Nugur forest area in Mulugu district, none injured

September 28, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - MULUGU

An “exchange of fire” took place between a group of armed Maoists and a police combing party in the Nugur reserve forest area near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Wazedu mandal of Telangana’s Mulugu district late on Tuesday evening. No one was hurt in the incident, according to the police.

Police said a joint team of the Mulugu Special Party police and Grey Hounds personnel launched a combing operation in the forest area near Karregutta hillock under Perur police station limits based on information about the presence of around 30 to 40 armed Maoists including some senior leaders of the banned outfit.

The police party came under fire from the Maoists in the forest area late on Tuesday evening forcing the police to return the fire in self-defense, police added.

The ultras retreated deep into the forests leaving behind their belongings.

The police conducted a thorough search of the area on Wednesday morning and found some kit bags, olive green dresses, radios, solar panels and other electronic devices besides medicines and water bottles.

In a statement, Mulugu Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said the police have foiled an attempt by the Maoists to enter Telangana with a nefarious plan to commit offences ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. The combing operation is still on in the forested border region.

