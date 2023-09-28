HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Maoists, police exchange fire in Nugur forest area in Mulugu district, none injured

September 28, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

An “exchange of fire” took place between a group of armed Maoists and a police combing party in the Nugur reserve forest area near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Wazedu mandal of Telangana’s Mulugu district late on Tuesday evening. No one was hurt in the incident, according to the police.

Police said a joint team of the Mulugu Special Party police and Grey Hounds personnel launched a combing operation in the forest area near Karregutta hillock under Perur police station limits based on information about the presence of around 30 to 40 armed Maoists including some senior leaders of the banned outfit.

The police party came under fire from the Maoists in the forest area late on Tuesday evening forcing the police to return the fire in self-defense, police added.

The ultras retreated deep into the forests leaving behind their belongings.

The police conducted a thorough search of the area on Wednesday morning and found some kit bags, olive green dresses, radios, solar panels and other electronic devices besides medicines and water bottles.

In a statement, Mulugu Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said the police have foiled an attempt by the Maoists to enter Telangana with a nefarious plan to commit offences ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. The combing operation is still on in the forested border region.

(Eom)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.