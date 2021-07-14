Maoists engaging children for menial works: DGP

‘Children used as cooks, orderlies or assistants’

Maoists were doing disservice to children by engaging them to do menial works, DGP M. Mahender Reddy said on Wednesday.

The outlawed CPI-Maoists were using children to cook food and carry luggage, the DGP said. Sometimes, the Maoists were also engaging the children to work as orderly or assistants, Mr. Reddy said.

By doing so, Maoists were robbing children of their precious childhood and doing a great disservice to them, the State police chief remarked. He was addressing a press conference over the surrender of a Maoist Ravula Revanth alias Ramanna, who was son of the late top Maoist leader Ravula Srinivas alias Ramanna.

The DGP said the order lifting the ban on 16 frontal organisations was issued based on “some technical reasons”. The committee which took a decision on banning the outfits should have been reconstituted as per the law. The government would take an appropriate decision on the matter, he said.

Replying to a question, Mr. Reddy said the State police had meetings with top officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams which were deployed along the borders with neighbouring States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh for anti-Maoist operations. “These meetings were held to intensify operations against Maoists at the border areas to ensure they did not enter Telangana,” the DGP said.

The Telangana Intelligence wing played a crucial role in securing the arrest of two persons from Uttar Pradesh who were accused of being Lashkar-e-Tayiba operatives, the DGP said.