Maoists could take advantage, DGP clarifies

Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy on Tuesday instructed the entire police force of erstwhile Adilabad district to work on a mission mode to win the hearts and minds of local people, especially Adivasis, by taking up widespread community policing programs and by working in partnership with all other government departments in redressing their grievances.

While acknowledging the grievances of Adivasis and enumerating the measures to be taken by Police to redress their grievances, DGP clarified that he had said as a passing remark that the Naxals may take advantage of ongoing violence between tribal groups and make a comeback, given the tactics and long history of Naxal violence in Adilabad district.

In a press release, Mr Reddy also appealed to the public to exercise restraint and help the administration in its efforts to maintain peace in the district.

The DGP also stated that he has instructed cops to work in such a fashion that it will ‘win the hearts and minds’ of the people, with a focus on the Adivasis.