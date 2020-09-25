Maoists call State bandh

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Friday appealed to people to observe bandh in the State on Monday, protesting against the recent ‘killing’ of eight of its members in Asifabad Kumram Bheem and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Describing the exchanges of fire between police and Maoists as fake encounters, CPI(Maoist) Telangana State Committee secretary Jagan called upon people to condemn the ‘killings’ and fight against ‘TRS government’. Of late, the Maoists had not indulged in any attacks on police or TRS leaders. Still the ‘TRS government and police’ were resorting to ‘fake encounters’, he said in a statement.

Rights activists and organisations should find out facts over these ‘killings’ and ensure persons responsible for the deaths secured punishment, he stated. All the slain Maoists Shankar, Srinu, Ayithu, Chukkalu, Baji Rao, Jogaiah, Raje and Lalitha belonged to Adivasi and oppressed sections.

After catching the Maoists, the government killed them instead of sending them to prisons as per the law, Jagan charged. TRS had misled people claiming that ‘Maoists’ agenda’ was ‘their agenda’. Soon after coming to power, TRS government began serving imperialists, capitalists and brokers.

He said police caught Shankar in September when he went to hospital due to ill health and eliminated him in Devarlagudmen. Four days later, unarmed Srinu and Ayithu were caught and killed, Jagan said.