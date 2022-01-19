Hyderabad

Maoists call Mulugu district bandh

The CPI (Maoist) division committee has called a bandh in Mulugu district on January 22 in protest against what it described as ‘killing’ of three of its cadre in a ‘fake encounter’ on Kerragutta hillock near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Tuesday.

In a statement purportedly issued by the CPI (Maoist) Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Peddapalli Division Committee on Wednesday, Maoists alleged that the police, based on information given by some informers, surrounded a small group of 10 Maoists and resorted to firing ‘unilaterally’ on the latter.

Wazeedu-Venkatapuram area committee secretary Shantha, and Yellandu-Narsampeta dalam commander Kommula Naresh were among the three killed.


