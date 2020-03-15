Maoist surrenders before police

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

15 March 2020 23:47 IST

An underground cadre of the CPI (Maoist) from the strife-torn Sukma district of neighbouring Chhattisgarh gave himself up before the police in Kothagudem town on Sunday.

Police identified him as Sodi Unga alias Unga, 28, a member of Kistaram Special Guerilla Squad (SGS) of the outlawed organisation. He hails from Gattapadu village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar region, police said.

Unga surrendered before the Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), Bhadradri-Kothagudem, A Ramana Reddy in the coal town of Kothagudem on Sunday afternoon.

Unga joined the banned outfit in 2015 under the influence of Kistaram Local Organising Squad (LOS) Commander Sabitha in Chhattisgarh’s Dandakaranya region. Three years later, he was promoted as a member of the Kistaram SGS. Police said Unga cited his inclination to lead a peaceful life and ‘waning’ people’s support to the armed struggle as reasons for his surrender.