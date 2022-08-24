Maoist section commander and militia member from Chhattisgarh surrender

Two Chhattisgarh-based Maoists on Wednesday surrendered before Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth in Telangana’s coal town of Kothagudem.

They were identified as Deva alias Sandeep, 25, a section commander, and Madvi Pojja, 23, a militia member, of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Deva had joined the banned outfit as a member of Pamed Local Organising Squad (LOS) in 2015 and later worked in west Bastar division as a member of the local Maoist squad. He was made section commander in the same squad in 2021.

He was reportedly active in Maddedu, Bhairamgarh and Gangaluru in Dandakaranya forest region and also allegedly took part in four separate incidents of exchange of fire with the police in the west Bastar division, police said.

According to police, the two Maoists turned themselves in before the Superintendent of Police and the CRPF officials in Kothagudem as both of them were disillusioned with Maoist ideology.