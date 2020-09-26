Maoist ‘plot’ foiled

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

26 September 2020 22:52 IST

A "plot" by a group of Maoist village committee members to plant landmines targeting police combing parties was foiled by the Aswapuram police with the arrest of a village committee member of the banned outfit and recovery of explosive materials on Saturday, police said.

A Maoist village committee member, identified as Madivi Suraiah, 48, a labourer of Gundlamadugu village in Aswapuram mandal, was arrested during a combing operation while moving with explosive materials at Gondigudem village on Saturday morning, according to a police press release.

A tiffin box, 10 gelatin sticks, two detonators, 125 metres of fuse wire and two batteries were seized from his possession.

He was trying to plant the landmines to kill police at the behest of the Maoist leaders of the Manuguru Area Committee. His arrest brought to light the constitution of village committees by the outlawed outfit in some villages.