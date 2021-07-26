Five Maoist militia members held

Five Maoist militia members were arrested by the police from the Kunrapalli forest area in Charla mandal on Monday morning while they were allegedly trying to put up wall posters related to the coming CPI (Maoist)’s Martyrs’ Week in the interior tribal pockets of the border mandal, police said.

All the arrested Maoist militia members hail from Burugupadu village in Charla mandal. Five wall posters and 30 pamphlets bearing the name of the banned outfit were seized from their possession, police sources added.

They were apprehended by a joint team of Charla police and CRPF jawans during a combing operation after they were found moving in a suspicious manner in the forest area near Kurnapalli.

Police mounted a strict vigil in the forest fringe areas in view of the Martyrs’ Week slated to be observed from July 28 to August 3.