Hyderabad

Maoist militia member arrested

Special Correspondent BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM August 03, 2022 22:13 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:13 IST

A Maoist militia member from Chhattisgarh was arrested at Tippapuram village in Charla mandal on Wednesday, police said.

The arrested militia member of the outlawed outfit was identified as Tellam Bheema, 25, a native of Jarapalli village in neighbouring Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

He was nabbed while carrying revolutionary literature to the border village in connection with the CPI (Maoist)’s Martyrs’ Week that concluded on Wednesday.

Police said he was heading towards the Taliperu project at Pedamidisileru village to put up CPI (Maoist) posters in the vicinity of the dam as per the instructions of some senior Maoist leaders, when caught by the joint team of Charla police and the CRPF personnel.

