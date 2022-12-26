ADVERTISEMENT

Maoist Lingavva’s last rites held in her native village in Nirmal district

December 26, 2022 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - NIRMAL

She was killed in an “exchange of fire” with police along Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

The Hindu Bureau

The last rites of woman Maoist K Lingavva alias Anitha, who was killed in an “exchange of fire” with police in the forest area along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border on Friday, were held at her native Laxmisagar village in Kadem mandal of Nirmal district on Sunday.

According to sources, Lingavva, 43, wife of CPI (Maoist) Telangana State Committee member Mylarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, carried a reward of ₹5 lakh on her head.

She was the member of the Kumaram Bheem Divisional Committee of the banned outfit and was in exile for more than one-and-a-half decade.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Adellu, carrying ₹25 lakh reward on his head, slipped from the police dragnet in the jungles of Indravelli mandal of Adilabad district in 2013. The senior Maoist leader had a narrow escape from police combing party in Thiryani mandal of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district in July 2020, sources added.

The body of Lingavva was brought to Laxmisagar village on Sunday morning from the encounter site in the neighbouring State.

The mother and brothers of Lingavva broke down during her funeral which took place in the village on Sunday afternoon.

Police reportedly kept a strict vigil on the routes leading to the village from the early hours of the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US