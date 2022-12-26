Maoist Lingavva’s last rites held in her native village in Nirmal district

December 26, 2022 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - NIRMAL

The last rites of woman Maoist K Lingavva alias Anitha, who was killed in an “exchange of fire” with police in the forest area along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border on Friday, were held at her native Laxmisagar village in Kadem mandal of Nirmal district on Sunday.

According to sources, Lingavva, 43, wife of CPI (Maoist) Telangana State Committee member Mylarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, carried a reward of ₹5 lakh on her head.

She was the member of the Kumaram Bheem Divisional Committee of the banned outfit and was in exile for more than one-and-a-half decade.

Adellu, carrying ₹25 lakh reward on his head, slipped from the police dragnet in the jungles of Indravelli mandal of Adilabad district in 2013. The senior Maoist leader had a narrow escape from police combing party in Thiryani mandal of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district in July 2020, sources added.

The body of Lingavva was brought to Laxmisagar village on Sunday morning from the encounter site in the neighbouring State.

The mother and brothers of Lingavva broke down during her funeral which took place in the village on Sunday afternoon.

Police reportedly kept a strict vigil on the routes leading to the village from the early hours of the day.