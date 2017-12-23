Maoist leader Jampanna surrenders

One of the most wanted top Maoist leaders of the CPI (Maoist) party Jampanna alias Jinugu Narasimha Reddy reportedly surrendered to the police in the presence of Director General of Police Mahender Reddy.

Member of the Central Committee of the CPI (Maoist) Jampanna was one of the first to join the erstwhile People’s War Group at Eturunagaram more than three-and-a-half decades ago. Belonging to Cherlapalem village in Thorruru mandal of Mahabubabad district, Jampanna carries a large reward on his head.

His wife Hinge Rajitha is also said to have surrendered to join the mainstream. She belongs to Damera village of Warangal Rural district and joined the extremist party during her post graduation in Mathematics at Osmania University in 2003.

According to sources, a ruling party leader facilitated the surrender of the Maoist leader.

Jampanna was famous as an expert in military operations and is said to have been the head of Odisha State Committee’s military commission, He also led the KKBN (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the underground party. He is reported to have been working on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border for a long time. He played a pivotal role in expanding the Maoist influence in Kandhamal to Kalahandi forest belt.

Jampanna escaped from an anti-insurgency operation by special police in Telan reserve forest on Kalahandi–Kandamahal border in Odisha in December 2014. Police records suggest that Jampanna led many attacks on police and security forces.

Jampanna’s father died in 2004 and his mother Yashodamma was taken care of by the Thorrur police for some time before she was admitted in an old age home in Hanamkonda.