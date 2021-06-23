Maoist leader Haribushan dies of COVID-induced heart attack

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

23 June 2021 19:47 IST

The CPI (Maoist) Telangana State committee secretary Haribushan alias Yapa Narayana, 50, died of heart attack after battling COVID-19 for several days deep in the forests of neighbouring Chhattisgarh State on Monday, police said.

Disclosing this to newspersons in Kothagudem on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said they had received reliable information about the death of Haribushan, who had been suffering from coronavirus infection for the past few days in Chhattisgarh.

Several top Maoist leaders and lower-rung cadres including Kukati Venkanna, Sharada, Sonu, Vinod, Nandu, Eduma, Deve, Mula Devender Reddy, Damodar and Bhadru are also suffering from COVID-19, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The SP said the CPI (Maoist) outfit has totally lost its existence in Telangana State following the death of Haribushan.

“The proscribed outfit’s leadership is responsible for the death of Sobrai, Nandu and Haribushan, who succumbed to the coronavirus infection due to lack of treatment,” he charged, condemning the statements issued by CPI (Maoist) Central Committee members Basavaraju and Abhay that no one in their party was infected with coronavirus.

“Preventing the ailing Maoist leaders and cadres from coming out to avail medical treatment amounts to violation of human rights,” the SP said, renewing his appeal to the ‘ailing rebels’ to surrender before the police to get medical treatment and avail the government’s rehabilitation package.