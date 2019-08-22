Maoist killed in Budugula forest ‘encounter’

The Manuguru Area Committee of the CPI (Maoist) suffered a setback with a cadre of its armed squad being killed in an alleged encounter with the police in Budugula forest area of Manuguru mandal in the erstwhile naxal stronghold of Pinapaka constituency in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police sources identified the slain cadre as Jadi Veeraswamy alias Raghu, 25, a dalam member of the CPI (Maoist) armed squad. Raghu had reportedly worked in another naxal outfit for sometime before joining the banned CPI (Maoist) over a year ago, the sources said.

Search operation

According to the police, the exchange of fire between the CPI (Maoist) dalam members and a special police team took place in Budugula forest area while the latter were conducting a pre-dawn search operation based on a reliable input on the movement of the ultras in the forest fringe area in Manuguru mandal. The police team recovered the body of the dalam member, two weapons, mobile phones and a kit bag from the “encounter” site.

The police did not allow media persons to proceed to the alleged encounter site, sources said.