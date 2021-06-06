Maoist dies in hospital during treatment

Gaddam Madhukar

Hyderabad

06 June 2021 19:45 IST

Senior Maoist leader and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee communications head Gaddam Madhukar alias Shobrai, who was arrested by the Warangal police on June 1, died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital in the wee hours of Sunday.

Madhukar’s body was shifted to Kondapally village in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, his native place, after autopsy at the OGH morgue, for last rites. Though he managed to evade police for more than two decades, it was COVID-19 that forced Madhukar to break his self-imposed security measures and come out of Dandakaranya forests of Chhattisgarh for treatment at a private hospital in Warangal. He was nabbed by the police during a vehicle check and was taken into custody. He was shifted to OGH for better medical assistance.

It was Madhukar who told the Telangana police that some senior Maoist leaders, including Central Committee members Katakam Sudershan alias Dula Dada and Thippiri Tirupathi alias Kummu Dada, have tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment in Dandakaranya. He informed the investigators that a large number of senior Maoist cadres are suffering with COVID-19, but the outlawed CPI (Maoist) is not allowing them to go outside for better treatment. The cadres in exceptional cases are allowed to go outside for getting better treatment, only after their health condition turns worse.

