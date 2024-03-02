Maoist dalam member surrenders, militia deputy commander held in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

March 02, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Yellandu and Narsampet dalam P. Adamaiah alias Ganesh surrendered to the Bhadradri Kothagudem district police, police said.

Adamaiah, 21, a native of Adavi Ramaram village in Allapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, turned himself in before Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Police said Mr. Adamaiah had worked as a courier for Maoists for a few months before joining the ranks of the Maoists as a dalam (squad) member in early 2023. He had quit the banned outfit and joined the mainstream to lead a normal life, sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another incident, a combined team of Dummugudem police and the CRPF personnel on Saturday arrested a Maoist militia deputy commander from Chhattisgarh while checking vehicles at Paidigudem village in Bhadrachalam Agency.

The police identified the arrested person as 27-year-old Karam Venkatesh alias Venka, of Sakileru village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.