GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maoist dalam member surrenders, militia deputy commander held in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

He had worked as courier for Maoists before joining the dalam, according to the police

March 02, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Yellandu and Narsampet dalam P. Adamaiah alias Ganesh surrendered to the Bhadradri Kothagudem district police, police said.

Adamaiah, 21, a native of Adavi Ramaram village in Allapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, turned himself in before Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Police said Mr. Adamaiah had worked as a courier for Maoists for a few months before joining the ranks of the Maoists as a dalam (squad) member in early 2023. He had quit the banned outfit and joined the mainstream to lead a normal life, sources added.

In another incident, a combined team of Dummugudem police and the CRPF personnel on Saturday arrested a Maoist militia deputy commander from Chhattisgarh while checking vehicles at Paidigudem village in Bhadrachalam Agency.

The police identified the arrested person as 27-year-old Karam Venkatesh alias Venka, of Sakileru village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.