Maoist dalam member surrenders before Mulugu SP

April 05, 2022 21:33 IST

Macharla Ganapathi alias Narender, a dalam member of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, on Tuesday surrendered before the Mulugu Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G Patil, police said.

The surrendered Maoist dalam member belongs to Odithala village in Chityala mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. He worked as a member of Jana Shakti dalam in the past before joining the CP Bata dalam in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He came in contact with the CPI (Maoist) senior leader Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar at Ulvanur forest area in 2017. He worked as a courier for the banned outfit. He was arrested by the Charla police in 2018 and sent to jail.

In December 2021, he again joined the CPI (Maoist) party and undergone training for a month. He worked in the 2 nd Central Regional Command (CRC) Kosal Platoon, a police press release said. He told the police that he was “vexed” with the Maoist ideology and “discrimination” against the lower-rung cadres, the press release added.