Maoist ‘courier’ held

An alleged courier of a senior Maoist leader was arrested and explosive materials were seized from him by the police in Bhadrachalam town on Thursday evening, the police said.
The arrested person was identified as Paddam Kallu, 23, a native Peddagelur village of Bijapur district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.
He was nabbed by a police patrol team while moving suspiciously with a bag at Ambedkar centre in the temple town at 5 pm. Around 150 detonators and two boosters, each weighing about 2.78 kg, were recovered from him, police said.
Talking to media persons on Friday, Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra said Kallu had been acting as a courier for the CPI (Maoist) special zonal committee (SZC) member Papa Rao and supplying explosive materials to the ultras at the behest of the SZC member for the past few months.
He was produced before the court.
