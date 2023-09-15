‘Maoist courier’ arrested with pamphlets related to 19th anniversary of formation of CPI (Maoist)

September 15, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Charla police have arrested a ‘Maoist courier’ belonging to Chhattisgarh and seized pamphlets related to banned CPI (Maoist)’s ensuing week-long celebrations to mark the 19th anniversary of the outfit’s formation, from September 21 to 27, police said.

The arrested person was identified as 20-year-old Kunja Umesh alias Bhadru, a native of Pullum village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

He was apprehended by the police during a vehicle checking drive at Venkatacheruvu area in Charla mandal on Thursday afternoon.

He was heading towards Patha Charla to put up the pamphlets in the nearby areas at the behest of some Chhattisgarh-based Maoist leaders, police added.

According to the police, he was earlier associated with the CPI (Maoist) Bhairamgarh area militia platoon in Chhattisgarh.