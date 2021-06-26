Maoist couple surrender

CPI (Maoist) Manuguru Local Organising Squad (LOS) Area Committee Member (ACM) Madivi Iduma alias Surender, 23, along with his wife Madakam Budri alias Sony, 23, Dalam member, surrendered to the police in Kothagudem on Saturday.

The couple turned themselves in before Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in the district headquarters town citing fear of the spread of Coronavirus infection among the cadre of the outlawed outfit in the forest region, police said.

Iduma had earlier worked as body guard of the CPI (Maoist) State committee member and Bhadradri-Kothagudem district regional secretary Azad. Budri joined the proscribed organisation in 2016 and also worked as a guard of Azad for some time. The duo got married last month, police added.

Presenting the surrendered Maoist couple before the media in the coal town on Saturday afternoon, the SP said the death of the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Haribhushan, the tech team in- charge Sobrai and senior cadres Gangu, Prakash and Bharatakka due to Coronavirus infection instilled a fear of further spread of the virus among the Maoist cadres.

The police were ready to help the ailing Maoists in getting proper medical treatment, if they surrender, he said, repeating his appeal to the COVID-19-affected Maoist leaders and cadre to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream to lead a normal life by availing the government’s rehabilitation package.

Bhadrachalam ASP G Vineeth was present.