Maoist couple carrying ₹9 lakh reward surrenders

April 27, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - WARANGAL

A Maoist Local Organisation Squad (LOS) commander and his wife, an LOS deputy commander of the banned outfit of Manuguru area, both carrying a cash reward of ₹5 lakh and ₹4 lakh respectively on their heads, surrendered before Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

The couple identified as Kasaraneni Ravi Kumar alias Ajith, 30, Bhadradri-Kothagudem Alluri Sitarama Raju (BK-ASR) division committee member and Manuguru LOS commander, and Madvi Somdi alias Kalpana, 25, Manuguru LOS deputy commander, turned themselves in before the police here.

Ravi, a native of Kambampadu village in Guntur district of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh, joined the banned outfit in 2016 inspired by the CPI (Maoist)’s then Telangana State committee secretary Yapa Narayana alias Haribushan, police said.

He worked as a member of the Charla area squad headed by commander Sodi Jogaiah initially before being appointed as deputy commander in 2017.

In 2019, he married Kalpana, a native of Battinapalli in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

He remained active as a member of the CPI (Maoist) BK-ASR division in the forests straddling the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border since then.

Police said he was wanted in connection with several cases of Maoist violence including destruction of public properties and various incidents of exchange of fire with the police in the forested border region.

According to the police, the Maoist couple cited ‘disillusionment’ with Maoist ideology and health issues among other factors as reasons for parting ways with the proscribed outfit.