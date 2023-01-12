ADVERTISEMENT

Maoist committee alleges aerial attack by security forces in Dandakaranya

January 12, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The outlawed CPI (Maoist)’s Bhadradri Kothagudem – Alluri Sitarama Raju (BK-ASR) Division Committee has alleged that the security forces carried out an aerial strike targeting a Maoist leader in Chattisgarh’s forest area, close to the inter-State border with Telangana, on Wednesday.

In a statement purportedly issued in the name of the banned outfit’s BK-ASR division committee on Thursday, its secretary Azad said the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) had given a befitting reply to the aerial attack by the security forces. He alleged that the police resorted to false propaganda that the PLGA Battalion 1 commander Madvi Hidma died in the attack.

“It is a fact that the security forces carried out the attack, but in vain,” he further alleged, condemning the Centre’s anti-Maoist operation “Operation Samadhan – Prahar” in the Dandakaranya forest region.

