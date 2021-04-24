Maoist arrested

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

24 April 2021 23:11 IST

A platoon section deputy commander of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh was arrested by the Charla police during a combing operation in the forest area near Geesarelli village in the border mandal of Charla, adjoining Chhattisgarh, late on Friday afternoon, police said.

The arrested Maoist was identified as Sodi Deva, 24, section deputy commander of CPI (Maoist) fifth Company, second Platoon, A-Section, from Goddaliguda village of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

Police seized five detonators, 20 gelatin sticks and 200 metres of cordex wire from Sodi Deva, Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

Presenting the arrested Maoist before the media in Kothagudem on Saturday morning, the SP said Sodi Deva was involved in seven cases including six exchanges of fire in Chhattisgarh over the past six years.