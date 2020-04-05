Many not taking lockdown seriously

Despite several appeals by the State administration to people to stay indoors, many in different parts of the city were seen on roads and in neighbourhoods, throwing caution and all social distancing norms to the wind.

Residents were seen up and about at Alwal, parts of Banjara Hills, Toli Chowki, and Kalapather.

Eyewitnesses said that despite the one person per two-wheeler and two persons every four-wheeler norm, several were found flouting this rule.

“I have seen some people either walking their dogs or going on a run or walk on either Road Number 7 or Road number 14 of Banjara Hills. This is an almost an everyday affair and happens towards the evening,” said a Vijay Kumar (name changed), a resident of the area.

Eyewitnesses also said that a large number of people were seen on the roads in Alwal area as well. Those in the know pointed out that some parts of Old City such as Falakunuma, Kalapather and Mandi Mir Alam, have been witnessing people moving on roads.

“People have been thronging the Falaknuma Rythu Bazaar in large numbers. Some were even found wandering aimlessly in this area,” an eyewitness said.

“In urban slums, people are moving about because there is a lack of supply of basic needs. This is one of the reasons why people are out. But the administration needs to do more to enforce the lockdown and crack the whip on those who are out for no reason at all,” said social activist S.Q. Masood.