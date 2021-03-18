Many new LI schemes announced

Allocation to energy sector up by ₹631 cr.

The State Government has announced several new lift irrigation schemes in the budget to further enhance the irrigation facilities, particularly to the areas neglected in that aspect all these years. To match the plans, the government has allocated ₹16,920 crore, an increase of over 53% compared to the allocation of ₹11,043 crore in 2020-21.

The allocation would be in addition to the borrowings from banks and other agencies though a special purpose vehicle set up for the purpose. Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao announced in the budget speech that detailed project reports (DPRs) have been prepared for the two lift irrigation schemes for Narayankhed and Zaheerabad constituencies, which remain neglected so far. He stated that Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara lift schemes would be taken up for the two areas, respectively.

Further, he stated that DPRs were also prepared for Gopaladinne lift in Kollapur Constituency, Markandeya lift in Nagarkurnool Constituency and five lifts in Asifabad, Sirpur, Bellampalli, Chennur and Mancherial Constituencies, Illendhu lift in Illendhu Constituency and Pragadapalli lift in Bhadrachalam Constituency. The Minister stated that administrative sanctions would be given to the new schemes in due course.

Several other new lifts – Nallikal in Nagarjunasagar Constituency, Pogilla, Kambalapally, Nambapuram-Peddagattu, Peddamunigaala and Akkampalli in Devarakonda, Dunnapothula Gandi-Balnepally, Baplathanda, Kesavapuram-Kondrapole, Bothalapalem-Vadapalli, Veerlapalem, Thopucharla in Miryalaguda, MBC-Muktyala Branch Canal, Jaanpad in Huzurnagar, Nagamadugu in Jukkal, Jakora, Chandur, Fathepur-Chittapur in Banswada, Mucherla, Kamtam-Chikli in Armur, Kodicherla in Balkonda, Sthambampalli, Velgaturu, Dammanapeta in Dharmapuri, Pipri in Mudhol, Gattu in Gadwal, Ellareddy in Dubbaka Constituencies.

Energy sector

With a view to reducing the burden on the power utilities due to the implementation of schemes such as 24×7 free power supply to agriculture sector, the government has increased the allocation to energy sector to ₹11.038 crore in the budget for 2021-22. It is about 631 crore higher compared to the allocation for 2020-21.

However, the allocation may not bail out the two distribution companies from the losses. Till 2018-19, till which they filed aggregate revenue requirement with the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC), the revenue deficit approved by the regulator was ₹5,940 crore even after the subvention provided after joining the UDAY scheme. It is expected to have reached the five-digit figure now with the increasing demand for energy every year.

To provide subsidised power supply to ST households, ₹18 crore is allocated in the budget. To meet the tribals demand for provision of three-phase power supply to their agricultural lands (connections) ₹103 crore is allocated in the budget.