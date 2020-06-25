‘Many left out of Rythu Bandhu’

Questioning the government’s commitment for Rythu Bandhu, former Congress MLA and AICC secretary, Ch. Vamshichand Reddy, asked why were lakhs of farmers left out of the scheme in all its phases.
The Congress leader claimed that as per the government records 59.30 lakh farmers were eligible for the scheme but only 50.84 lakh farmers received the amount in this phase. Similarly, 5.43 lakh farmers in second phase; 5.21 lakh in the third; 17.8 lakh in fourth and 8.46 lakh farmers in the 5th phase were denied the benefit, he alleged.
He further said that during the 5th phase of Rythu Bandhu scheme, ₹7,000 crore was needed but only ₹5,294 crores were released so far. Similarly, the government did not release ₹1,500 crore in the second phase, ₹1,138 crores in the third, and ₹ 3,127 crore in the fourth phase - accounting to a total of ₹ 7,471 crore have been kept in pending, he said. He alleged that the Rythu Bandhu scheme was primarily planned and implemented just before the general elections.
