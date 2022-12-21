Many knocking on dieticians’ doors to adjust waistline for wedding

December 21, 2022 12:31 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

With the wedding season under way, nutritionists and dieticians in the city are witnessing an unprecedented rise in visits by not just the bride or groom to be, but even those supposed to attend as guests. A majority of the visits are by people looking for instant weight loss within a short time frame.

“Usually, brides and grooms visit us stating that they have a month or so left for the wedding and they need to lose weight. As clinical dieticians, we don’t recommend an instant fix; we advise a long term plan. A low-calorie diet without compromising other nutrients is mostly advised to such people. At times, it is not possible to not eat at regular intervals. So, making healthy food choices will help,” says deputy chief dietician at Yashoda Hospitals-Secunderabad Swetha Anisingaraju.

The alternatives which people choose for quick weight loss, she adds, are sure to have an impact on their health: “If their intention is to be fit throughout life, they are advised to attend a few sessions so that a tailor-made diet can be created for them to follow.”

Quick weight loss methods are not healthy and if one makes drastic changes to their lifestyle, it can upset their metabolism, says former senior technical officer at ICMR-NIN, Amulya Rao. “The cycle should not be to gain weight and then lose it. From the beginning itself, the focus should be on not gaining weight and maintaining proper body mass index,” says Dr.Rao.

There are certain nutritionists who are engaging in product development where they give out recipes and diet charts, suggesting one week of just liquid diet followed by a week of semi-solid diet and so on. “But all these diets are suitable for people who are in the entertainment industry and have personal trainers and doctors as part of their entourage. It is not suitable for someone with a 9-to-5 job. If followed, they will end up with various health problems,” says senior consultant dietician, Apollo Hospitals-Hyderguda, M.Gayathri.

Senior dietician at Kamineni Hospitals, L.B. Nagar, Pratyusha points out that people often look for a temporary fix to fit into certain clothes and appear good at functions, but once that is over, they start to gain weight again.

“Even if people want to lose weight during such occasions, they should continue their journey afterwards too and stay consistent,” she says, adding that for the whole body to function, a balanced diet is ideal. “Completely consuming protein, or counting calories will not help; everything should be calculated. For a person with a normal BMI, 30-35 kilocalorie per kg weight is suggested, while for an obese person, 20 kilocalories should do,” she concludes.