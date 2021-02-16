Hyderabad

Many injured as lorry hits divider on ORR

Several persons were injured in a road accident on Tuesday after the driver of the commercial vehicle in which they were travelling lost control and crashed the vehicle into a divider along the Out Ring Road.

According to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police who are investigating the case, the vehicle, a small lorry, was travelling from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh towards Patancheru. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Mohammed Yunus, allegedly lost control and rammed a divider. Police suspect that the driver was in an inebriated condition.

“We were told that there were around 25 persons in the DCM. The injured persons have been taken to a hospital where they are being treated. There are no deaths,” police said.

A case has been booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, including sections 185.

