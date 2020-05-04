Many industrial units in TS resume operations

Thousands of manufacturing units across Telangana have resumed operations with the State government permitting them with conditions, including one on the number of employees they can engage.

A combination of large, medium and small facilities across different industries, the units that have been allowed to reopen are predominantly in industrial estates. A communication issued by an industry body to its member say that units in SEZ (Special Economic Zones) as well as rural manufacturing industries are also allowed to operate.

“We permitted them from April 30. As per latest information, about 35,000 out of the 56,000 functional industries in the State are working,” Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said. Many more are expected to follow suit with the State Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, expected to ratify a decision of the Central government relaxing the lockdown norms for industries.

“In 2-3 days, I am expecting 90% of the units to reopen,” the senior official said, adding the State government had directed units reopening to adhere strictly to the social distancing norms. The units will join the comparatively small number of manufacturing facilities of industries classified as essential services such as pharmaceuticals that continued to function during the lockdown.

Besides adherence to safety precautions, especially maintaining social distancing and proper sanitisation procedures as well as provision of masks and sanitisers, some other conditions, with which resumption has been allowed include operating with a base level of workforce. In other words, a gradual reopening is permitted and the unit is not allowed to operate to capacity.

Welcoming the move to allow units to reopen, Kirby Building Systems & Structures India CEO and Managing Director and former CII Telangana chairman D.Raju said on its part the industry promised to adhere to the conditions on health protocols, operate with limited strength as well as social distance norms. “It will also teach industry heads how to operate in the new normal,” he added.

Resumption of operations at the manufacturing units, which employ an estimated 10 lakh workers, would help the companies meet salary commitments, fetch revenue for government and trigger the ecosystem dependent on their units.

A communication from a leading trade and industry body to its members said as per the conditions, workers above 55 years should not be called as also those with health issues such as diabetes, blood pressure (BP) or breathing problems; and those residing in containment zone.

Those reporting to work can travel only during the non-curfew hours and industries can operate only till 6 p.m. For continuous processes, only those living on campus can continue working. While companies are allowed to operate shuttle buses, the government has also given units the option of engaging RTC buses, on payment of charges.