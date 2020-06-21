Many gather to watch partial solar eclipse

Partly cloudy skies failed to deter several curious denizens, who gazed at the skies with solar filters to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse here on Sunday.

Some of the sky-watchers managed to view the astronomical event and click pictures of the celestial spectacle on their mobile phones when the clouds moved out in the afternoon.

Several enthusiastic sky-gazers including the members of Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) gathered at the Yellandu cross roads and spent some time watching the celestial event together in strict adherence to safety precautions. The JVV activists explained about the astronomical phenomenon to the local youth in an effort to foster scientific outlook among them.

Meanwhile, the famous temple dedicated to Lord Sitarama in Bhadrachalam was closed due to the solar eclipse till 2.30 p.m. on Sunday. The temple was reopened for devotees only for darshan purpose soon after the ‘Samprokshana’ and other rituals, at 5 p.m.