Increased highway traffic amid news of Hyderabad lockdown

Workers and residents on their way home in Andhra Pradesh, after news of Hyderabad lockdown spread.

Vehicular traffic on NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in Nalgonda and Suryapet limits increased from Tuesday night, as news of an impending lockdown in Hyderabad spread.

Residents and workers hailing from parts of Andhra Pradesh were in thousands, in luggage-packed carriers and private vehicles on the highway.

Traffic outside Telangana limits near Ramapuram X roads at Kodad at the inter-State border was consistent, as the police ensured strict check, importantly, compulsory enrolment on the State's Spandana application.

Meanwhile, the A.P. police stopped entry of returnees into the State between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., following latest instructions of the government.

