Seven die in a wall collapse due to rain in Hyderabad’s Bachupally 

May 08, 2024 09:39 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Six workers and a four-year-old boy died when the retaining wall of an under-construction apartment complex collapsed in Bachupally on Tuesday evening after heavy rains lashed the city.

According to the Inspector Bachupally, “The boundary wall, which was 30-40 feet high, came crashing down in the Renuka Yellamma Temple Colony where a five-storied residential building was being constructed.”

The workers have been identified as migrants of Odisha and Chhattisgarh and were living in the shed at the construction site where the wall collapsed.

Bodies of six workers identified as T. Maji, 20, Shanker, 22, Raju, 25, Khushi, 20, Ram Yadav, 34 and Geetha, 32. The child, Himanshu, was four. The bodies have been sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem, the official informed. Five other workers were rescued during the overnight operation that lasted between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. with the help of excavators.

The Bachupally police is in the process of taking the complaint and a case will be booked against the builder for negligence under the Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official informed.

