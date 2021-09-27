Many areas inundated as heavy rains lash city

Day-long, incessant downpour on the first day of the work week gave the city shudders, with visions reappearing from last year’s disastrous floods in the month of October.

The showers, under the impact of Cyclone Gulab, started lashing the city in the intervening night between Sunday and Monday— a little more delayed than expected. Initially, officials from the Meteorology department had warned that the city could experience heavy rains on Sunday evening.

The city woke up to hazy skies and stormy weather on Monday, which, along with several alerts by GHMC and Met officials, kept a large number of people indoors, saving the day for traffic cops.

Heavy inundation was reported from across the city including areas such as Krishna Nagar, Tolichowki, Khajaguda, Golkonda, Ameerpet, Koti, Chilkalguda, Secunderabad, Osmangunj, and Bahadurpura, where traffic police donned the mantle of GHMC workers in working the manhole covers and removing obstacles for free flow of water.

As per the data obtained from the automatic weather stations installed across the city, Rajendranagar area has reported the highest rainfall at over 11 centimetres by 8 p.m. on Monday. Sivarampally recorded close to 10 cms, followed by Malakpet at 8 cms . Serilingampally, Ramachandrapuram, Chandanagar, Kapra, Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Goshamahal, Alwal, and Falaknuma recorded over 7 cms of rain,.

Other localities receiving heavy rainfall included Madhapur, Machabolarum, Asifnagar, Banjara Hills, Begum Bazar, Chandulal Baradari, Vijaynagar Colony, Kushaiguda, KPHB, Santosh Nagar, Hayatnagar, Manikonda, Chandrayangutta, L.B.Nagar, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Goshamahal, Jubilee Hills, Falaknuma, Saroornagar, Qutbullahpur, Karwan, Uppal, Saroornagar, Musheerabad, and several others.

Water stagnation was reported from a number of localities, where local representatives and citizens concerned got busy clearing the water along with the monsoon emergency teams of GHMC.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said the GHMC officials and staff have been kept on alert to face any emergency situation precipitated by continuous rains.

A total of 30 rehabilitation centres have been identified to shift people from low lying areas, and a total of 195 monsoon emergency teams, and 139 static teams have been posted at inundation prone areas. In order to drain water from water logged areas, 237 motor pumps have been deployed, Ms.Vijayalakshmi said.

Those in distress may call GHMC helpline at 040-211111111, where a control room will function 24X7. The control room received a total of 312 complaints pertaining to rain, by 5 p.m. on Monday.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar issued emergency instructions through tele conference, where he asked officials to organise mobile Annapurna stalls even during night time, to provide food to the stranded people. Eight boats have been deployed for rescue efforts, apart from 45 excavator vehicles, and 55 power cutting machines to cut the fallen trees.

He issued directions for immediate removal of fallen trees and electrical poles facilitating speedy restoration of power supply.