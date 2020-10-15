Many areas in Hyderabad still in grip of darkness

A distribution transformer in Bowenpally area.

HYDERABAD

15 October 2020 23:18 IST

Distribution transformers in many localities still under water

Many localities, mostly in the southern and eastern parts of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, continued to remain in darkness on Thursday, due to the delay in restoration of power supply, mainly as a measure of precaution since distribution installations such as distribution transformers and ring main unit (RMU) switches are in water-logged areas.

Authorities of power distribution utilities stated that although they had restored supply to all feeders, supply was still denied to some localities and premises that continue to remain water-logged. Distribution transformers in several localities in the city are still under water and that was the reason why there were yet to restore supply to such areas as a safety measure.

Besides, the RMU switch boxes in several water-logged areas still have moisture and in such a condition, supply could not be restored. “In areas such as Raj Bhavan Road, Hill Top Colony, NIMS, Jubilee Hills check-post, the RMUs were charged after removing moisture from them (normalising temperature inside them) to restore supply to the areas served,” an official of the Southern Discom said.

Power supply was also not restored to apartments whose cellars were water-logged as the internal supply units with meters and main switches still have moisture even after pumping out of water. However, power supply was normal in many parts as there was let up in rain on Thursday.

Meanwhile, only moderate rainfall in the range of 15.5 mm to 64.4 mm was recorded at several places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Jagitial, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Khammam and Suryapet districts during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Light rainfall up to 15.4 mm was recorded at many places across the State except Mulug, Mahabubabad and Warangal Rural districts.

A highest of 57.6 mm rain was recorded at Bejjur in Kumram Bheem and 53.1 mm in Gadihathnur in Adilabad districts during the period and at the remaining places, it was up to 38 mm only. According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall with thunder-showers at some places has being forecast for next three days.

Irrigation damage

Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar has instructed all Superintending and Executive Engineers to submit the list of flood damages to the irrigation network in their purview along with approximate cost of restoration immediately by Friday forenoon.